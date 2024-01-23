Todos Los Nominados a Los Premios Oscar 2024

La ceremonia número 96 de los Premios Oscar tendrá lugar el domingo 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Ovation Hollywood y será transmitida en vivo por la cadena estadounidense ABC.
Zazie Beetz junto a Jack Quaid han sido los encargados de revelar los candidatos a los Oscar del año 2024.
Jimmy Kimmel, por cuarta vez, asumirá el rol de anfitrión de este evento preeminente del cine mundial.
Hablando de los aspirantes, Oppenheimer se sitúa en primera posición con un impresionante total de 14 nominaciones, que incluyen categorías como Mejor Director, Mejor Película, Mejor Actor Protagónico y Mejor Actriz Secundaria.
Esta podría ser la primera ocasión en la que Christopher Nolan gane el anhelado premio. Recordemos que Nolan fue nominado en 2002 por Mejor Guion Original por su trabajo en Memento; en 2011, compitió nuevamente en esta categoría y también en Mejor Película, y en 2018 añadió a su lista la nominación a Mejor Director. Sin embargo, en todas estas oportunidades se retiró sin premios.
Siguiendo de cerca, Poor Things de Yorgos Lanthimos acumula 12 nominaciones. Esta película, con Emma Stone como protagonista, cuenta la historia de una mujer revivida por un científico excéntrico y ha generado bastante expectativa en premios previos como los Critics Choice Awards y los Globos de Oro. Además, podría otorgarle a Stone su segundo Oscar como Mejor Actriz Principal.
A continuación, la lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024:
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
- Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
- Ryan Gosling – Barbie
- Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
- Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
- America Ferrera – Barbie
- Jodie Foster – Nyad
- Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Mejor Guión Original
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Maestro
- May December
- Past Live
Mejor Guión Adaptado
- American Fiction
- Barbie
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Mejor cortometraje animado
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Mejor diseño de vestuario
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- Golda
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
Mejor cortometraje de acción real
- The After
- Invincible
- Knight of Fortune
- Red, White and Blue
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Mejor canción original
- “The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot)
- ”I’m Just Ken” (Barbie)
- ”It Never Went Away” (American Symphony)
- ”Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- ”What Was I Made For?” (Barbie)
Mejor banda sonora original
- American Fiction (Laura Karpman)
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (John Williams)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Robbie Robertson)
- Oppenheimer (Ludwig Göransson)
- Poor Things (Jerskin Fendrix)
Mejor largometraje documental
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- The Eternal Memory
- Four DaughtersTo Kill a Tiger
- 20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor cortometraje documental
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor largometraje internacional
- Io Capitano (Italy)
- Perfect Days (Japan)
- Society of the Snow (Spain)
- The Teacher’s Lounge (Germany)
- The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Mejor película de animación
- The Boy and the Heron
- Elemental
- Nimona
- Robot Dreams
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor montaje
- Anatomy of a Fall
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor diseño de producción
- Barbie
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
Mejor sonido
- The Creator
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
Mejores efectos visuales
- The Creator
- Godzilla: Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One
- Napoleon
Mejor actor principal
- Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
- Paul Giamatti (The Holdovers)
- Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer)
- Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)
Mejor actriz protagonista
- Annette Bening (Nyad)
- Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall)
- Carey Mulligan (Maestro)
- Emma Stone (Poor Things)
Mejor fotografía
- El Conde (Edward Lachman)
- Killers of the Flower Moon (Rodrigo Prieto)
- Maestro (Matthew Libatique)
- Oppenheimer (Hoyte van Hoytema)
- Poor Things (Robbie Ryan)
Mejor Dirección
- Jonathan Glazer (The Zone of Interest)
- Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
- Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
- Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
- Justine Triet (Anatomy of a Fall)
Mejor película
- American Fiction
- Anatomy of a Fall
- Barbie
- The Holdovers
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Oppenheimer
- Past Lives
- Poor Things
- The Zone of Interest
Por primera vez en su historia, la ceremonia de entrega de los Oscars se efectuará en la tarde, rompiendo con la tradición de horario nocturno.
La gala comenzará a las 4:00 pm (hora del Pacífico) y concluirá a las 7:30 pm. Estos son los horarios para que la audiencia en Latinoamérica pueda sintonizar los Premios Oscar 2024.
- México, Nicaragua, Honduras, El Salvador, Costa Rica y Guatemala: 8:00 p.m.
- Colombia, Perú, Panamá y Ecuador: 9:00 p.m.
- Venezuela, Bolivia y Puerto Rico: 10:00 p.m.
- Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Brasil y Uruguay: 11:00 p.m.